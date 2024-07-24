Jersey's Prison Governor, Susie Richardson, has announced she is leaving HMP La Moye.

Ms Richardson has been in the position for the past three and a half years.

The Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Le Hegarat said: “I and my team at Justice and Home Affairs would like to thank Susie for her loyal service as Prison Governor and for her commitment and contribution, and that of her family, to the island and its community.

"We wish her all the very best for the future.”

It is currently unclear when Ms Richardson will formally leave her role at La Moye.

The Deputy Prison Governor will lead the Prison Service during the recruitment process.

