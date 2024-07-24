A second man has been charged with killing three fishermen following a collision between the L'Ecume II fishing trawler and the Commodore Goodwill Condor Ferry off the coast of Jersey.

Lewis Peter Carr, 29 and a UK resident, was charged on Wednesday morning (24 July) that he unlawfully killed Larry Simyunn, Jervis Baligat and Michael Michieli on 8 December 2022, together with Artur Sevash-Zade who was charged with triple manslaughter on Wednesday 3 July.

Police add that no further arrests are planned as part of 'Operation Nectar' and their thoughts remain with the families of the three men who died.

Mr Carr will appear before Jersey Magistrate's Court later on Wednesday (24 July).

Skipper Michael Michieli (left) and his crew Jervis Baligat (middle) and Larry Simyunn (right) were on board the L'Ecume II when it sank. Credit: Ports of Jersey

A major search and rescue operation was launched in December 2022 after the collision with the bodies of Mr Simyunn, Mr Baligat and Mr Michieli later recovered.

Officials attempted to raise the wreckage of the sunken L'Ecume II with parts of the boat brought back to land to aid the police investigation but work to recover the entire vessel was called off.

