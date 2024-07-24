Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Phil Welbrook meets a Guernsey man who says the States needs to provide those with disabilities more support to help them drive independently

A man with disabilities from Guernsey has spoken about the financial difficulties people like him face when trying to drive.

David Walsh is a double-leg amputee and needs his car to be specially modified with levers to control indicator lights, the horn, acceleration and braking.

He has been told it will cost £2,860 as specialist mechanics have to fly over from the UK and the work will take a couple of days.

David then needs to take a specialist driving test in the adapted car which will set him back another £500.

With no grants available to cover at least part of the cost, David says it is restricting his independence.

He explains: "You know you are capable of doing these things but you don't have the ability to do it because you are not getting any help.

"There are plenty of people on the island who have amputations and they need help, but where do they get it?"

A Jersey charity does offer cheaper examinations but it involves travelling - something not everyone can do.

Terry Dowinton used to run a Guernsey equivalent to help prospective drivers like David but he stopped after his wife fell ill.

He says: "It saddens me and worries me as if I had to have an assessment again then I wouldn't be able to travel either.

"I would lose my independence. I look after myself and live on my own so the States may have to look after me instead."

In response, the Lead Officer for Traffic and Highway Services, Colin Le Page, says: "Since the closure of Guernsey Driveability last year, who previously carried out these specialist assessments, we've been exploring the options to provide these services locally.

"A new scheme has been implemented for cases where a driver’s cognitive ability needs to be assessed.

"However, we are still exploring whether or not we can provide assessment services for those requiring vehicle modifications and, if so, who can assess these locally and for what type of modifications."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...