Extreme weather events in the Channel Islands will become more likely due to climate change, according to a UK climate scientist.

It comes as the UK Met Office publishes a report into the state of Britain's climate.

Mike Kendon, a climate information scientist for the National Climate Information Centre, told ITV News: "Our observations are telling us that our climate is changing right now.

"When we think about climate change it's not just something that's going to happen later this century, it's happening already."

The report reveals that 2023 was the second hottest year since records began in 1884, behind only 2022.

September 2023 also saw the warmest temperatures for the month ever.

It is not only high temperatures which happen as a result of climate change but other extreme weather events including flooding and more aggressive storms.

The Howard Davis weather station reported 2023 as Jersey's wettest ever year.

Homes in both Jersey and Guernsey suffered significant damage from November 2023's high winds, rain and tornado. Credit: ITV Channel

The Channel Islands have seen examples of these extreme weather events in recent times.

Storm Ciarán brought with it a tornado to Jersey in November 2023, leaving many islanders displaced and in financial hardship.

The storm also led to violent sea swells in Guernsey where more homes were damaged.

January 2023 saw Jersey hit with flash floods at Les Grands Vaux, where 22 homes were left uninhabitable due to heavy rainfall.

Mr Kendon explained that the Channel Islands' geography, combined with climate change, is making them increasingly susceptible to extreme weather events in the future.

He said: "The Channel Islands are very close to continental Europe, to France, so things like severe heatwaves experienced in the near continent might have quite a significant influence somewhere like the Channel Islands too."

