Jersey's public big screen will stay in Howard Davis Park for the rest of the summer.

The Government is running a 'Summer in the Park' series with corporate sponsors to showcase sporting and cultural events for free.

They include Formula One, BBC Proms, the Olympics and Paralympics while residents can suggest other screenings they would like to see.

There will also be film showings, musical events and quiz nights.

It follows the success of the Euros which saw thousands of fans pack the pack to watch matches.

The first event in the series will be the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday 26 July at 6:30pm.

Howard Davis Park will host sports screenings such as the Olympics, as well as film showings and quiz nights. Credit: The Creative Island Partnership

The screen was set up as a family-friendly way to watch the Euros football knockout games, with a maximum capacity for 2,400 people.

While many enjoyed the international fixtures, there were some initial technical problems and the England versus Spain final saw around a hundred people locked out of the park after the gates were shut five minutes before kick-off - they were later let in.

Organisers say the tournament screenings revealed areas for improvement and some future events may be ticketed to ensure they do not go over capacity.

Hundreds of football supporters turned out to watch England compete in the Euros, with a bumper crowd for the final on Sunday 14 July. Credit: ITV Channel

Upcoming events at the big screen will remain alcohol-free with security checks in place.

Jersey's Sustainable Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, says: "Initiatives like Summer in the Park enhance our public spaces and encourage community engagement.

"We hope everyone takes advantage of this wonderful opportunity to celebrate and connect throughout the summer season."

A full list of screenings and events announced so far can be found here.

