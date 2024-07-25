Several buses have been vandalised at a compound in Guernsey.

The coaches, owned by Harveys and Island Taxis, are normally used for school runs and private hire.

Guernsey Police say the vehicles' interiors and exteriors sustained "substantial damage" at around 9pm on Tuesday 23 July.

The buses were parked in the compound on Pitronnerie Road, behind Beetons Chippy.

Police say that a number of young people were spotted in the area around the time that the vandalism occurred. Credit: ITV Channel

Police add that several young people were seen in and around the compound and on the nearby Rue Sarchet at the time.

Officers are appealing for CCTV and doorbell footage that may help to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 25 Graves on 01481 222 222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

