Channel Islands night-time economy struggling in cost of living crisis

A Guernsey bar manager says the cost of living crisis is proving detrimental to the Channel Islands' night-time economy.

Jake McCombe, manager of JB Parker's Bar and Wine Cellar in St Peter Port, says the number of islanders going for a night out on the town has decreased markedly since the Covid pandemic.

Mr McCombe told ITV News: "Hospitality has definitely changed, especially in Guernsey post-Covid. And with the cost of living crisis, our costs go up all the time.

"You can notice on the weekend [there is] much less footfall in town. Usually you would see streams and streams of people but sometimes it can be an empty street or sometimes, it could be a Thursday, and it could be packed. It's completely unpredictable.

"You can see people are much more careful about what they spend and when they spend it."

He added: "I'm very good friends with most of the managers or owners of most of the local restaurants and bars and they feel the same pinch.

Mr McCombe also said that the cost of alcohol has increased significantly, causing many islanders to think twice about going out.

This is not the first time the cost of living crisis has hit the night-time economy in the Channel Islands.

In November 2023, Guernsey saw taxi fares rise by 7.67% due to the rising rate of inflation. That means a ride was costing an extra 30p per mile for passengers.

In July 2023, Jersey also saw its taxi prices rise by roughly 12%.

Rojo, a popular nightclub in St Helier, will also close after a 12-hour farewell party on Saturday (27 July 2024) after being in business for almost 20 years.

The club's owners said going out for a drink is now unaffordable for many on the island.

