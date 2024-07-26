Guernsey Ports is offering mooring holders the chance to stay for free in more than 150 European marinas.

It is part of a new reciprocal agreement under Pass-Ports Escales that allows them two complimentary nights in participating ports across the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain for up to ten days per season.

Visitor fees are covered by the home marina and hundreds of people have already taken advantage of the deal when docking in Guernsey this summer.

Guernsey's Assistant Harbourmaster Kieran Higgs says the new arrangement is gives mooring holder greater value for money while also promoting the island to a wider audience and attracting new visitors.

He explains: "This has helped put Guernsey on the map and promote our excellent cruising grounds to a whole new audience.

"We are already seeing the benefits of that. So far this season, we have welcomed just over 300 visiting vessels under the Pass-Ports Escales scheme.

"A number of first-time leisure visitors from Europe have gone on to stay longer than two nights, while it has also prompted some previous visitors to return to our waters again."

More than 100 Guernsey Ports members have signed up for the scheme so far with those interested in joining asked to call 01481 220654 or email marine.services@gov.gg

