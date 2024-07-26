Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Pip Murrison meets some of those who feel they are being unfairly treated by the benefits system in Jersey

Jersey residents are calling for a change in how disability benefits are offered after they were blocked from long-term illness or injury financial support (LTIA) due to the year they were born.

Those who are eligible can receive a maximum of £265.93 in government funding a week.

However, current legislation means people born or diagnosed with a long-term illness before 1 October 2004 cannot claim the benefit.

Tania Angell and Tania Le Couilliard cannot receive Long Term Incapacity Allowance due to when their deafness was diagnosed. Credit: ITV Channel

Tania Angell, 58, was born deaf and diagnosed at the age of three but has only recently discovered financial support exists.

After following up on her allowance application, Tania was told she did not meet the threshold as her diagnosis came before 2004.

She explains: "I was just astounded that this could happen in this day and age.

"It has to be fair and equal to all and accessible to all but people need to know about it.

"I've got to this age and I've never known about it, and I just felt it was really unfair."

Pilates teacher Tania Le Couilliard, 45, is also deaf and cannot claim financial support either as she was diagnosed at five years old.

She says that the allowance could have helped her afford specialist equipment such as accessories to hear phone calls or computer audio.

Tania explains: "That extra bit of money would have gone a long way to be able to afford to make my life a lot easier in the long run.

"It would certainly help me to feel like I don't have to work as much if I had that extra bit of support. Mentally, it would take a huge stress off the shoulders."

Social Security Minister Lyndsay Feltham maintains that she is committed to improving the lives of people with disabilities. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey's Social Security Minister Deputy Lyndsay Feltham has previously said that the government benefit is not in line with the practices of other countries such as the UK.

She adds: "When it came about, there were different views around disability and incapacity at the time and we need to do some work to ensure that they become more modern and fit for purpose.

"I'm aware that currently, the testing for LTIA is a quite difficult process for people and we need to make that process better.

"The only way we can do that is by changing the legislation ... It has to be fair, equal, and accessible to all."

Deputy Feltham says that work to modernise benefit rules will not start until early 2025.

She explains that the main focus this year was on income support but that she will speak to individuals who feel they have been let down by the system to work out what legislative gaps need addressing.

