Clarks Shoes' Jersey store is shutting its doors on St Helier's King Street.

It follows recent concerns about the number of empty shops on the high street, with suggestions that businesses should open their stores on Sundays.

A Clarks spokesperson stated: " Clarks confirms its store in Jersey, will close on 27 July 2024.

"We’d like to thank our loyal customers who have shopped with us at our Jersey store over the years."

Clarks currently operates around 1,400 stores with 6,000 employees worldwide.

But as of July 2023, just 320 of these stores were based in the UK.

The business will mark its 200th anniversary of trading next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...