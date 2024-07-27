A pair of working mums from Guernsey have created a price comparison website to help families cope with the cost of living crisis.Sarah and Kat started 'SuperSavvySavers' to help islanders save money on food and energy bills.

The website compares supermarket and other consumer prices on the island.

While recent figures have shown that inflation is decreasing in Guernsey, energy costs are still soaring, with the rise in 'fuel and light' prices increasing by 12.1% since June last year.

Sarah Carteret (L) Kat Gillespie (R)'s website also offers tips, tips, and help resources to help families save money. Credit: ITV Channel

Kat Gillespie says they have been feeling the effects of the rise in prices of everyday goods.

She explained: "We're feeling it and I don't know how single parents are surviving at the moment.

"People are finding it difficult because everything's gone up; the household bills, electricity has gone up, insurance has gone sky high, interest rates paying the mortgage, and that's before you look at the weekly shop."

However, the pair say that supermarkets have responded to their posts and claim that they are working to drive prices down.

Sarah remains hopeful that prices will come down: "We've been checking the prices since back in April for the price comparisons and already there's been price drops along 25 essential items.

"So fingers crossed we continue to see that happen."

Shiloh Church said they have a constant stream of visitors looking for school uniforms, shoes, and food. Credit: ITV Channel

Local charitable causes say they are seeing a higher demand for their services as people look to save money.

Shiloh Church, which runs a food bank and provides school uniforms to those in need, said they have seen more people looking for support in the past 12 months.

Team leader at the church, Chrissie Salmon, explained: "People have been struggling with interest rates going up and life has changed generally for people [...] the challenge is greater than it's ever been.

"There are those who come regularly who are just struggling to make ends meet but it is from all walks of life that we're seeing people."

