The Chairman of the Jersey Gambling Commission is calling on the government to provide a treatment service for gambling addiction on island.

The Commission released its 2023 annual report on Friday 26 July that highlights gambling trends, the Commission's responsibilities, and its financial situation.

One topic mentioned throughout the report was the need for dedicated on-island support.

Last year, there were plans to work with an overseas specialist to treat problem gamblers in Jersey, but the project fell through.

The Commission also recently discontinued its Gambling Therapy service due to low uptake, with the report highlighting that establishing a local service is "all the more important."

Chairman Cyril Whelan wrote: "Last year, the Commission came within days of signing a contract with a major overseas treatment specialist to establish a service, when the other party undertook a strategic review and changed course, choosing to focus on its domestic work.

"This was a cruel blow after expending a significant amount of time and money getting to what looked like the finish line, only to have the prize snatched away at the last moment."

The Commission does have a Social Responsibility Fund that is raised through payments through those who hold gambling licences.

While the Fund raised an additional £14,000 in 2023 than the year before, the Commission states it is "not sufficient [to] deliver significant long-term projects, such as the delivery of an on-Island treatment and counselling service."

However, the report maintains that the Commission now works positively with Ministers to find solutions.

The Commission says it is its duty to "protect the vulnerable" but said their level of funding "does not match potential demand". Credit: ITV News

According to the Commission, two individuals received travel and accommodation financial support to receive gambling addiction treatment in the UK.

The Commission also admitted "the number of people seeking help will always be low" but added that if funded services can help just one Islander, then any support is "worthwhile".

The report states: "The Commission continues to offer support to Islanders needing to travel to the UK in order to receive in-house counselling treatment and continues to work with a number of providers to ensure dedicated support is available for Jersey residents."

