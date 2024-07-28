Jersey residents participated in a clay-based workshop to shape the future vision for Grève de Lecq.

The 'Beackworks' sessions on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July encouraged islanders of all ages to discuss what features the north coast site and the former Seaside Caf é should implement in the future.

The States of Jersey originally bought the site for £3.6m, before gifting it to Jersey's National Trust.

However, the government said the organisation must now use the area for " environmental, cultural, and social benefit" to the wider public.

T he National Trust launched a public survey which saw more than 2,500 people share their thoughts on what should happen to the caf é .

The clay workshop is the second phase of engaging with the public.

UK sculptors created sculptors inspired by the surrounding environment for residents to add their own ideas onto. Credit: ITV Channel

Art consultant Sasha Gibb said: "Whether you are eating cake and drinking tea or knitting or working with clay, your mind tends to think differently.

"We often use art by stealth which is a way of helping people to think more slowly and creatively about what they really think is important.

"So we are building an enormous imaginary clay vision of a Grève de Lecq where we all want to live in the future and what that might look like.

"It seems the main thing people are saying is don't mess it up and don't do too much."

One person had the idea of creating beach huts that could rotate in ownership to various residents regardless of social background. Credit: ITV Channel

Ceramicist Jo Pearl is one UK artist who helped set up the drop-in workshops.

Last year, she brought her Earthworks clay public engagement to the Pop-up Park in Weighbridge Place as part of the Public Voice Common Ground pilot.

Jo explained: "People love to get their hands in the clay and it's a fun way of opening up a conversation.

"It's a great, accessible way that anybody can get involved with thinking about what we need to build or not to build or what we need to do here in this beautiful place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...