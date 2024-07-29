Students heading to university from Jersey are being urged to make sure they are up-to-date with their meningitis and MMR vaccines before they leave the island in September.The meningitis vaccine is free and offered to all Year 9 pupils at school while the MMR vaccine is given in two doses with the second usually being given at around four years old. Any students who have not already had these vaccines can book a time slot to be given them at a catch-up clinic on Thursday (1 August).

The clinic will take place at Outpatients in Jersey General Hospital between 3:30pm and 6:30pm. Slots can be booked by calling 01534 443741. The vaccines provide high levels of protection against meningitis, measles, mumps and rubella and helps reduce the spread of these highly infectious diseases.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...