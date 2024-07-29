Guernsey's Development and Planning Authority (DPA) has hit back at criticism after it rejected plans to temporarily stockpile inert waste at Longue Hougue. It comes after the board that oversees Guernsey's waste disposal, the States' Trading Supervisory Board (STSB), said it would appeal the decision on 25 July. The STSB's president, Dep Peter Roffey, said he would enter 'constructive' negotiations over the DPA's decision to try and find a resolution which avoided taking the decision back to the States.

The board fears a lack of space for the disposal of inert waste, including building materials, will put pressure on the island's construction industry. The STSB put forward the application in March 2024 for a stockpiling site at Longue Hougue which could be used for up to three years with another three years being allocated to clear it.The States failed to secure a permanent site for inert waste during the last term.

A statement from the DPA today (29 July), which is part of Guernsey's government, said: "We share Dep Roffey’s disappointment that the States has yet to find a solution for the disposal of inert waste. "However, the fact that there was no opposition expressed to Guernsey Waste’s temporary stockpiling application does not remove the need for us to consider the application on policy grounds. "The reasons for the refusal of this application were outlined at the meeting and are now published online. "We are still hopeful that a workable solution can be found and remain very willing to work constructively and collaboratively with the STSB to that end."In a notification of refusal of planning permission letter on 22 July, the DPA says it is concerned that proposals for the temporary stockpile are neither 'minor' nor 'inconsequential' and did not comply with the Island Development Plan. Following the On 25 July, Dep Roffey said the STSB would call for a "less confrontational way forward if at all possible, but that cannot include a revised, scaled down, application which fails to address the island’s strategic needs in respect of inert waste. That would simply be irresponsible."Dep Roffey added that the application could not be scaled back would put the STSB's ability to provide adequate waste facilities on the island at risk. If no resolution is found between the DPA and the STSB the issue will be taken to the States, which could direct the DPA to reverse or amend its decision. That debate cannot take place until September at the earliest when the next States meeting will take place.

