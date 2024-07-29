Jersey braced for hottest day of the year so far as safety guidance issued

Jersey's government has issued guidance for how islanders can safely enjoy the hottest day of the year so far (29 July).Temperatures could hit 30°C over the next couple of days so islanders are being warned to take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat. Older people and children are at particular risk in extreme heat.

The advice offers several steps people, can take to avoid heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke.It says:• Avoid going outside during the hottest time of day 11am to 3pm

• Leave strenuous activities for later on in the day when it is cooler

• Take cold baths and showers

• Drink plenty of water and avoid coffee and alcohol

• Keep your home cool by closing curtains, opening windows, and using fans

• Wear a hat and loose light clothing, try to stay in the shade and carry water with you

• Wear sun cream when going outside.

