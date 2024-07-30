Jersey taxi drivers call on government to crack down on unlicensed vehicles

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney hears from those who want an update to taxi leglislation in Jersey

Taxi drivers and an independent think-tank in Jersey are calling for the island's taxi regulation to be made stricter amid fears over a rise in unlicensed taxi drivers. Jersey's taxi regulation is currently informed by the Motor Traffic (Jersey) Law 1935 which defines what can be classed as a taxi as well as the number of licensed taxis that are allowed to operate on the island. There is, however, no limit on the number of people licensed to drive taxis. The law also gives the island's government extensive powers to impose strict conditions on issuing licences for vehicles and drivers. The number of licensed taxi drivers in Jersey has dropped by a quarter over the last decade with a larger number of unlicensed and often uninsured drivers offering people lifts for money.

Sir Mark Boleat from Policy Centre Jersey praised open discussion about the industry's future on the island in a meeting featuring members of Policy Centre Jersey's Advisory Council alongside business and government representatives on 26 July. However, he says more needs to be done to address concerns from customers, taxi drivers and the government on regulation.Sir Mark told ITV News: "We think the meeting went really well. What the Policy Centre is seeking to do is to have good quality discussion on public issues, no preconceived answers, no decisions at the end but the issues being raised and we think everyone went away with a better understanding of what the issues are."When asked about what specific concerns different groups involved in the discussion expressed, Sir Mark said: "The concerns that the Jersey public has about the cost and availability of taxis. The concerns that taxi drivers have about the existence of Jersey Lifts. "The reality is that Jersey Lifts exists because the regulatory system has removed the ability to have a normal minicab service."He added: "The effect is that you have this huge Jersey Lifts operation which naturally the taxi drivers don't like."Jersey Lifts is an informal taxi service that is unregulated, although not illegal. It has a Facebook page with over 30,000 followers. The Jersey Taxi Drivers Association runs the Jersey Taxi App which is widely used on the island. Ryde is a new taxi app in Jersey which provides a similar service to Uber, which does not operate on the island.

Taxi driver Eric Mahe says unlicensed drivers put passengers at risk. Credit: ITV Channel

Taxi driver Eric Mahe says the rise of unlicensed taxis on the island puts people at risk.Mr Mahe told ITV News: "I think it's always been said that there are taxi drivers and people who drive taxis so knowing how to do the job, dealing with any confrontation, to deal with finances. "Everybody should be able to do that. You can't just be able to jump in a car and do that without some sort of help."Unlicensed drivers can be fined up to £10,000 by law but they are rarely prosecuted in Jersey. Con Andy Jehan, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, says more needs to be done to tackle unlicensed taxis and bring about more prosecutions.He said: "I think we do need to change the regulation to make it easier for the police to prosecute Jersey Lifts."We're worried about the safety and security of people who are using that service. And we're also looking at the taxi drivers themselves and introducing mystery shoppers."Most of the taxi drivers do a great job but we want them to be ambassadors for the island so we want to encourage them a bit more."Con Jehan says he hopes to bring proposals for stricter regulation of the taxi industry to the States before the end of the year.

