Lynx the Guernsey Police dog to retire after five years

Guernsey Police have announced that its police dog will be retiring at the end of this week after five years.

Lynx will be moving to live with a family in the UK as part of her retirement.

Guernsey Police describe her as an "invaluable part of the team".

Credit: Bailiwick Law Enforcement

On social media, Dog Handler Police Chief Dan Thomas, Chief Officer Ruari Hardy and Deputy Philip Breban thanked Lynx for all her hard work since she joined the team in 2019.

The Police said: "Lynx and PC Thomas have assisted with a huge range of incidents over the years: tracks, searches, supporting on warrants, and many more things."

They added she was an "invaluable part of the team."

The force will welcome their new dog, Max soon - who will undertake national police dog training to replace Lynx.

