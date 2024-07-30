New Alderney ferry to run Guernsey-Cherbourg route all year round

Alderney Ferry Services has announced it will soon welcome a new addition to its fleet to run the Guernsey to Cherbourg route all year round.'Dart Fisher' is a 24-metre long vessel which can travel at a cruising speed of 20 knots. The company hopes the ferry will help provide a reliable service for Alderney all year round. The new ferry is due to arrive in the island before the end of August.

Meanwhile, the company's other two daily passenger ferries, 'Causeway Explorer' and 'Sorcerer II', will continue running the Guernsey to Cherbourg route. Charlie Smith, Company Director of Alderney Ferry Services, said: "We always knew this would be a big gamble for us but we know what we are doing will change our island forever. This is a very exciting new chapter for our company and for our island."Alderney Ferry Services was set up in 2022 with the aim of providing a regular passenger service between Alderney and Guernsey. The company currently runs some seasonal ferries between Alderney and Cherbourg from March to October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...