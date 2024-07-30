Travellers warned of queues at Guernsey Airport after power cut

People travelling through Guernsey Airport are being warned to allow more time to check in and go through security after a power outage left the hold baggage screening system out of action.Guernsey Electricity confirmed the power cut happened yesterday (29 July) due to a High Voltage Fault in the Forest area of the island.Although the company confirmed power supply has now been restored, the airport's the baggage screening system is still not working. Guernsey Airport says it has put contingency plans in place to keep travellers moving, but checking in hold baggage and going through security will take longer than usual.

Travellers are being advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to allow for queues. The airport also said it is currently unable to offer its normal Twilight Check-In service due to the power outage. Elsewhere on the island, all film screenings at The Mallard Cinema were cancelled last night following the power cut.The cinema confirmed, however, that it is now open as normal.

