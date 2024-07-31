Calls for more awareness of Alopecia in Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

One woman in Guernsey has set up the island's first Alopecia support network and ITV News' Kate Prout has been to meet her...

Emma Johns, who herself has alopecia, has set up Guernsey's first Alopecia network to encourage more people to talk about it.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that affects one in 1000 people - the body attacks hair follicles which can cause hair loss.

Emma was just 14 years old when she noticed large clumps of hair falling out.

Describing her time as a teenager with alopecia, Emma said: "It was very hidden. I didn't want to talk about it. I didn't want anyone to know.

"And I was quite shy at school. I was kind of suppressing it and not not talking about it or I didn't like anyone to look at my hair quite often when you got your hair, you'd see people looking at the top of your forehead and it would be like, oh, stop looking, stop looking."

Emma opened the support group in the hope of providing a safe space for isladers in Guernsey to share experiences, offer advice, and build connections.

Encouraged by Alopecia UK and Jersey's experience with this kind of group, Emma has now established a support network for Guernsey with their first meeting in two week's time.

Sue Schilling from Alopecia UK said: "The impacts for many people are psychological. People report a loss of self esteem, self-esteem. We know that there is an increase in depression and anxiety for people with alopecia and people report this loss of identity. I'm looking in the mirror and I don't know who's looking back at me anymore."

Elena McGowan told ITV News earlier in the year how she felt ignored and let down by her medical care when she lost her hair in just 6 weeks.

She set up Jersey's first support group for people with Alopecia 7 years ago and says things have now improved.

She said: "I am told by members of my group who access treatment to access the hospital that there is now a really positive approach to treatment, which is amazing, people are being treated and it's just really positive and their experiences at the hospital, if they choose to go."