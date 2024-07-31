Campaigners in Guernsey are calling for more dedicated parking spaces on the island with cyclists saying that it is becoming increasingly difficult to leave their bikes somewhere safe.

They say they regularly have no choice but to park their bicycles against walls or on railings and are running out of options.

In the last year there has been a 26% increase in commuters using bikes in Guernsey.

Guernsey Bicycle Group's Holly Lindsay said: " Unless you're lucky enough to find a ground floor flat and you put it in the entrance way, there's not many options.

She added: "It's something that's hasn't been thought about but it has been thought about for cars.

"If you have a car you can apply for a permit to be able to park your car for longer than the hours of that parking space, but if I've got a bike there's no option."

Cyclists say it is becoming more difficult to leave their bikes somewhere safe. Credit: ITV News

Rollo de Sausmaurez, Better Journeys Guernsey said :"You can get maybe 6 or 7 bikes parked appropriately in the same space as a car parking space.

"We need better parking for those places, for that to happen we need government and landowners and other stake holders like the Douzzaine to all be aligned.

"The direction of travel is clear, there's going to be more of this kind of stuff, we need to accomodate it, it's what the people want." However in Jersey this is already a reality with parking spaces reserved for bikes rather than cars in some areas.

ITV Channel TV has approached States of Guernsey for comment and are awaiting a response.