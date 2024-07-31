Islanders in Jersey urged to complete tax returns as deadline approaches

Islanders in Jersey have until midnight tonight (Wednesday 31 July) to file their online tax returns.

If the form is not completed on time, a penalty could be issued.

A digital ID, which is similar to a passport, will also be needed.

Richard Summersgill Comptroller of Revenue said: “If anyone is having difficulty with their tax return, please ask for help before the deadline.

“We can’t complete returns for people, but we are here to help with any technical tax questions.”