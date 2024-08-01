An explosion which destroyed a family home in Jersey was caused by gas.

Four people were hospitalised after the major incident at Mont Pinel, St Saviour, in June with the Fire Service now stating it is "reasonable to conclude that an explosion occured due to ignition of a mixture of a flammable gas and air that accumulated within the property".

It follows an initial investigation by the island's Health and Safety Inspectorate which is still continuing into why the incident took place.

Jersey Fire adds that loss adjusters can now access the affected properties to help insurers assess the cost of the damage and families to return to their homes.

Emergency services and Jersey's utility companies were sent to the scene. Credit: ITV Channel

At the time of the explosion, Island Energy said no gas leak was found in the areas that they were allowed to survey.

In response to this development, it explains: "We acknowledge the results of the investigation and continue to work with the relevant authorities regarding the incident in the vicinity of Le Mont Pinel.

"We are unable to comment further until we receive the forensic results of the Health and Safety Inspectorate report."

The utility company adds that it will be carrying out an additional survey of the gas network as part of a broader safety programme in Jersey.

It says households and businesses will soon receive a letter with more information about visits and procedure.

ITV News has sought to get further clarification on the type of gas that is being referred to as the cause of the explosion but all requests to the Government of Jersey and Island Energy for interviews and more information have been refused.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, does say: " We would like to thank the States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service and Health and Safety Inspectorate for their investigations into the explosion at Mont Pinel.

"Our thoughts remain with all those impacted and the Government continues to provide support and guidance to all affected by the incident."

