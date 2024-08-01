People in Jersey will be able to explore the inside of La Corbière Lighthouse this month.

It comes after Ports of Jersey and Jersey Uncovered have announced it will be offering tours of the building from August until the end of October.

Visitors will be able to see the original fixtures and fittings along with navigational equipment used over throughout the site's 150 years of service.

The tours will be hosted by qualified guides who will share facts about the lighthouse during the experience.

The 62 foot high lighthouse was the first in the British Isles to be built of concrete.

Mariners still use it today as navigational aid, both as a painted day mark and as an evening warning sector light.

Harbour Master, Captain Bill Sadler, says: “We have worked closely with Jersey Uncovered to set up this series of tours and we hope both islanders and visitors will enjoy viewing this iconic Jersey landmark, and finding out more about its rich history.”

Islanders are being urged not to force their way past the gate at the bottom of the steps because the site still contains equipment which is dangerous without supervision.

