Play Brightcove video

I went to meet Lesley Katsande and some of her clients at her salon in St Helier

From the outside it looks like it could be a salon anywhere in the Channel Islands but inside there is a whole lot more going on.

Lesley Katsande owns Anagen Hair in St Helier, Jersey, and specialises in Afro hair and extensions.

Hairdressers are known to make people feel at ease but Lesley goes the extra mile to ensure her customers' wellbeing.

She says there have been occasions where she has had concerns which prompted her to create a safe space for people to start talking.

Lesley explains: "If they were your regular client you could notice something was not right. From talking and trusting each other, they would share."

One of Lesley's customers, Ayesha Frederick, says: "On a Saturday it is so busy. We can talk about so many different things and all of the places we have been to, we share things that you don't normally get to share with people."

Lesley and Ayesha were interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a group of friends, a cookery class, a sports session and much more.

To share what community means to you, send an email with the subject 'My Community' to channelnews@itv.com with a few details about what you do and why it is so special so we can come along and hear all about it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...