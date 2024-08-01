Heather Watson and Katie Boulter have lost their Olympic doubles quarter-final match in straight sets at Roland Garros.

The British pair from Guernsey and Leicester faced third-seeds Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani of Italy and fell to defeat 6-3, 6-1.

It was Watson's fourth time representing Team GB at the Olympic Games while Boulter was playing on her 28th birthday.

They have put in an impressive set of performances across the competition, beating sixth seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Luisa Stefani from Brazil 6-3, 6-4 in just under 90 minutes to reach the last eight.

However, the GB teammates struggled against the power of Paolini and five-time doubles Grand Slam champion Errani in scorching temperatures in Paris.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are due to continue their march towards a medal in the men's doubles as they face Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul later on Thursday.

