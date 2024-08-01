Thick fog has seen 20 flights to and from Jersey cancelled due to poor visibility at the island's airport.

British Airways, easyJet and Blue Islands services have all been heavily impacted with hundreds of travellers affected.

Passengers were left stuck in departure halls across the British Isles as they received the news and tried to book alternative routes that quickly sold out or were also cancelled.

Ports of Jersey says normal service should resume by Thursday evening but passengers are advised to check with their airlines directly.

Guernsey Airport has not been affected.

Thick fog obscures Elizabeth Castle in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

List of cancelled flights to and from Jersey Airport on Thursday 1 August:

Arrivals

EZY439 Glasgow 7:30am

BA1340 London Heathrow 8:25am

EZY729 Manchester 8:35am

SI4408 Guernsey 8:40am

EZY873 London Gatwick 8:45am

EZY085 Belfast International 11:10am

EZY525 Liverpool 11:15am

BA2530 London Gatwick 11:25am

EZY637 London Luton 12:00 noon

EZY875 London Gatwick 12:55pm

Departures

SI4407 Guernsey 7:35am

EZY440 Glasgow 8am

EZY730 Manchester 9:05am

EZY874 London Gatwick 9:15am

BA1341 London Heathrow 9:25am

EZY086 Belfast International 11:40am

EZY526 Liverpool 11:50am

EZY638 London Luton 12:30pm

BA2531 London Gatwick 12:55pm

EZY876 London Gatwick 1:40pm

Correct as of 2:30pm on Thursday 1 August. For latest information, visit the Ports of Jersey website or contact the airline.

