British Airways, easyJet and Blue Islands flights cancelled to and from Jersey Airport due to fog
Thick fog has seen 20 flights to and from Jersey cancelled due to poor visibility at the island's airport.
British Airways, easyJet and Blue Islands services have all been heavily impacted with hundreds of travellers affected.
Passengers were left stuck in departure halls across the British Isles as they received the news and tried to book alternative routes that quickly sold out or were also cancelled.
Ports of Jersey says normal service should resume by Thursday evening but passengers are advised to check with their airlines directly.
Guernsey Airport has not been affected.
List of cancelled flights to and from Jersey Airport on Thursday 1 August:
Arrivals
EZY439 Glasgow 7:30am
BA1340 London Heathrow 8:25am
EZY729 Manchester 8:35am
SI4408 Guernsey 8:40am
EZY873 London Gatwick 8:45am
EZY085 Belfast International 11:10am
EZY525 Liverpool 11:15am
BA2530 London Gatwick 11:25am
EZY637 London Luton 12:00 noon
EZY875 London Gatwick 12:55pm
Departures
SI4407 Guernsey 7:35am
EZY440 Glasgow 8am
EZY730 Manchester 9:05am
EZY874 London Gatwick 9:15am
BA1341 London Heathrow 9:25am
EZY086 Belfast International 11:40am
EZY526 Liverpool 11:50am
EZY638 London Luton 12:30pm
BA2531 London Gatwick 12:55pm
EZY876 London Gatwick 1:40pm
Correct as of 2:30pm on Thursday 1 August. For latest information, visit the Ports of Jersey website or contact the airline.
