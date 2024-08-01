British Airways, easyJet and Blue Islands flights cancelled to and from Jersey Airport due to fog

Passengers at Jersey Airport on Thursday were confronted with wide-scale cancellations and delays. Credit: ITV Channel

Thick fog has seen 20 flights to and from Jersey cancelled due to poor visibility at the island's airport.

British Airways, easyJet and Blue Islands services have all been heavily impacted with hundreds of travellers affected.

Passengers were left stuck in departure halls across the British Isles as they received the news and tried to book alternative routes that quickly sold out or were also cancelled.

Ports of Jersey says normal service should resume by Thursday evening but passengers are advised to check with their airlines directly.

Guernsey Airport has not been affected.

Thick fog obscures Elizabeth Castle in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

List of cancelled flights to and from Jersey Airport on Thursday 1 August:

Arrivals

  • EZY439 Glasgow 7:30am

  • BA1340 London Heathrow 8:25am

  • EZY729 Manchester 8:35am

  • SI4408 Guernsey 8:40am

  • EZY873 London Gatwick 8:45am

  • EZY085 Belfast International 11:10am

  • EZY525 Liverpool 11:15am

  • BA2530 London Gatwick 11:25am

  • EZY637 London Luton 12:00 noon

  • EZY875 London Gatwick 12:55pm

Departures

  • SI4407 Guernsey 7:35am

  • EZY440 Glasgow 8am

  • EZY730 Manchester 9:05am

  • EZY874 London Gatwick 9:15am

  • BA1341 London Heathrow 9:25am

  • EZY086 Belfast International 11:40am

  • EZY526 Liverpool 11:50am

  • EZY638 London Luton 12:30pm

  • BA2531 London Gatwick 12:55pm

  • EZY876 London Gatwick 1:40pm

Correct as of 2:30pm on Thursday 1 August. For latest information, visit the Ports of Jersey website or contact the airline.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...