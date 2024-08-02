Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Phil Wellbrook has been to 'sea' the shipwreck lurking below the surface in Jersey waters

Marine conservationists are appealing to Jersey's government to protect a site off the island's north coast from dredging.

Jersey Marine Conservation have found rope and netting wrapped around a sunken World War One boat during dives to survey the shipwreck.

The group argue that it is a valuable piece of history which is being damaged by fishing equipment and there needs to be a blanket ban on fishing there to protect the site's historical value.

Jersey's Environment Minister Steve Luce says: "There's going to be more research carried out next year to decide whether to push for a 'No Mobile Gear Zone' which would ban dredging and trawling.

"I recognise wrecks are important from a heritage perspective."

He adds: "Fishermen will naturally avoid these areas because they don't want to get their nets caught but as the Paternosters are good breeding grounds for lobsters, it's natural to expect boats to operate there."

