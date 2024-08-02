Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout reports on the parking problems at a popular Guernsey beach

A Guernsey couple have started a petition to re-open a popular carpark next to a beach on the west coast.

Bill and Margaret Masterton have been visiting Grandes Rocques for more than 60 years but say the lack of spaces to leave cars is becoming a hazard.

They live in St Martins but have to drive to the coast as they cannot manage the steep hills near their home.

Margaret explains: "At times the parking becomes quite dangerous. The car parks are full and three abreast so the ones in the middle couldn't get out and tempers were frayed."

The former overflow next to the beach's main car park used to provide space for more than 30 vehicles but was closed earlier this year so that the area could be restored as a coastal grassland habitat.

Bill and Margaret have set up a petition to open the extra car park again and have collected more than 250 signatures so far from local people.

In response, Julia Henney, Guernsey States' Senior Natural Environment Officer, says: "Coastal grasslands are rich in biodiversity.

"By restoring this area, we're creating a place where we hope that species can thrive whilst also creating more space for people to connect with nature, which is one of the goals of Guernsey's Strategy for Nature."

