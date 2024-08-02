The Government of Jersey has set out its Budget for the next four years which includes some key changes, including a freeze on fuel and alcohol duty, extra funding for health and cost-saving measures across the Civil Service.

Health

There will be £31 million of extra government money given to the health service to meet structural funding issues.

The Government will also begin building the new £710 million Acute Hospital at Overdale, with a target completion date of 2028.

Business

£20 million will be made available to support businesses moving to pay their workers a living wage over the next two years.

Consumer

The price to fill up your car and a pint of beer will not see any tax increases as alcohol and fuel duty is frozen for 2025.

The Government says this is to support people through the high cost of living.

It is the fifth year in a row that alcohol duty has been either frozen or held below inflation.

Ministers have also committed to keep giving 9p per litre from fuel duty receipts to the Climate Emergency Fund.

However, tobacco duty will rise - meaning an 83p increase on a 20 pack of cigarettes.

Income tax

Jersey's personal income tax allowance, the amount you earn before paying tax, is being increased to £20,700.

Housing

£2 million will be added to the First Step Housing Scheme to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

Construction

There will be changes to the tax refunds on building materials for new homes to close a loophole used to save money on major construction projects.

The Government says recent assessments of the DIY Home Builder Scheme have highlighted the risk that claims go beyond the original objectives of the policy, particularly for high-value buildings.

A cap of £1 million for projects that can claim the GST rebate will be brought in to make sure it remains targeted to individuals personally building an average house.

Public services

The States of Jersey Police are going to receive a £3 million increase in funding with £2 million of this already allocated towards pay increases for staff.

Schools

An extra £1.5 million will be used to extend free nursery provision for children aged between two and three with additional needs.

£1.2m will also be given to expand the free meals programme to more schools.

Government

The Government wants to make £30 million worth of of savings each year by 2027 by removing management layers, reducing their office footprint by moving into a new headquarters and cutting the use of consultants.

£91 million has been allocated upfront to buy the new government office that would otherwise have been leased which officials hope will save them money in the long term.

