Battle of Flowers 2024 will kick off on Friday 9 August with three days of celebration across Jersey including floral float processions, live music and entertainment.

The island's unique community festival sees all 12 parishes represented by floats this year, the first time in a generation.

Here is everything you need to know about the events:

When can I see the floats?

Spectators will get two chances to see the parade with elaborately decorated floats exhibited along Victoria Avenue, accompanied by dancers and music, at separate ticketed events.

The Grand Day Parade will be held on Friday 9 August, gates open from 2pm before the event main event kicks off at 4pm.

The Moonlight Parade a day later on Saturday 10 August will see the floats lit up for a night time spectacle.

Gates open at 6.30pm for a 8.30pm start and both parades last around 90 minutes.

Why do the gates open so early?

Gates for both parades will open two hours beforehand to allow for security and tickets checks. There will also be live music leading up to the events starting.

Who will headline the Battle parade concerts?

Grand Day Parade ticket holders can watch a full-length, family-friendly concert at Lower Park in St Helier after the main procession ends on Friday.

UK Eurovision star Sam Ryder is headlining, supported by his band and the Flagz Mas Band between 6-8pm.

The Moonlight Parade on Saturday will also feature live music with a Queen tribute band among the highlights.

What will happen on the third day of Battle?

For the first time, there will be a third day of celebrations on Sunday 11 August.

With both parades done and dusted, Marti Pellow from Wet Wet Wet will perform on a stage in Lower Park, St Helier.

Doors open from 6pm with a warm up act scheduled for 7:20pm - Marti will start his set at 8.30pm and the event finishes at 10.15pm.

This is a separate ticketed event from the parades.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the Grand Day Parade and Moonlight Parade can be purchased through the Battle of Flowers website.

Entry to see Sam Ryder and the bands perform on the Lower Park Stage is included in Grand Day Parade tickets.

Marti Pellow tickets can be bought through Jersey Opera House who are organising the event with the Battle of Flowers.

Why is it called the Battle of Flowers?

The event is called the Battle of Flowers as originally those taking part would literally battle with the flowers used to create the displays when the floats were dismantled after the parade - this tradition has since been abandoned.

The first Battle of Flowers was held in 1902 to celebrate the Coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, it was held along Victoria Avenue.

After the First World War, the event moved to Springfield showground, now the site of Springfield Stadium, before returning to Victoria Avenue in the 1950s.

There has been a parade ever year since, apart from a brief two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What if I cannot make it?

For those unable to watch Battle in person, ITV News will have full coverage of the events with regular bulletins and programmes on ITV1 across the Channel Islands.

The best pictures, videos and stories will also be shared across ITV Channel's social media pages, website and ITVX.

