A woman from Guernsey has donated 10 new treatment chairs to the cancer unit at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Anne Hutchings lost her husband, Michael, to cancer and donated the chairs along with new furniture in recognition of the care her husband received whilst undergoing treatment.The new chairs are remote control operated, which can assist people getting up and have ports so patients can charge their phones or laptops.

Anne says: "It was because my husband sat in a small chair, always in one place, he was quite comfortable but some people came and they had to stay for a whole morning or an afternoon or even the whole day.

"It was just the case of can we get something more comfortable, something better that people can nestle into, like an armchair where you can completely relax."

She adds: "I think it will make a great difference, I am thrilled, I am over the moon.

"Some people might think well a chair is a chair but these chairs are rather special."

"Like an armchair where you can completely relax"- Anne explains what inspired her to give back to the hospital

Lead cancer nurse, Lucy Coggon says: "The sessions for treatment can be anywhere from an hour up to eight hours so it can be a really long day for people, so it is really important that people feel comfortable whilst they are here.

"The chairs also have a USB port so people can send messages to friends and family whilst undergoing treatment, so it is important that people have their gadgets fully charged up whilst they are here, so that is lovely."

Anne explains how her childhood played a role in her donation: "I grew up with generous parents, parents who gave, parents who did not expect to be given things all the time so I just feel it is part of me to give and my husband was like that too.

"Caring to me is giving love and appreciation and care for other people, I had that from my husband and my husband had that from the nurses here, they were warm, welcoming and that is one of the many, many reasons."

A statement from Health and Social Care says: "The staff and patients in Bulstrode Oncology Unit are grateful to Anne for her generosity in funding new furniture for the department.

"The day unit provides outpatient services to adults with a cancer diagnosis and treatment sessions can last up to 8 hours, so it is important that the chairs are comfortable for people to sit in for long periods.

"All the new treatment chairs are remote control operated and rise and recline which can assist people to get up when they are attached to a drip. They also have a footrest for comfort."

