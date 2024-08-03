RNLI volunteers in Jersey have featured in a special photo to mark 200 years since the charity was formed. On 1 August, lifeboat volunteers, lifeguards, fundraisers, shop volunteers and those involved in lifeboat management from across the island came together to take the photo at St Helier Lifeboat Station on Albert Quay. The moment was captured as part of the RNLI's One Moment for One Crew initiative which aimed to create a photographic record of those involved with the lifesaving charity across Britain and Ireland. One Moment for One Crew is the latest in a long line of events held across Britain to celebrate the RNLI's bicentenary anniversary.

James Hope, an RNLI volunteer at St Helier Lifeboat Station told ITV News about the significance of the photo for the charity in Jersey.He said: "It's a real show of solidarity. You go out on the boats day-to-day. You go out on exercises and shouts of help people and it's not really until you get everyone together like this on the boats that it really shows the resilience of the RNLI which is such a big presence here in Jersey."He added: "I think with Jersey being an island, islanders are constantly out on their boats or using the beaches so people have a special connection with the sea and therefore the RNLI. People see us around quite a lot helping people out on exercise so it's a real special bond that we have in Jersey here."

