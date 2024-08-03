Sark Dressage Rider Carl Hester wins fourth Olympic Medal

Sark's Carl Hester has won his fourth Olympic medal.

The 57-year-old won bronze in the Team Grand Prix Dressage final today (3 August) alongside team-mates Charlotte Fry and Becky Moody.

Riding his horse Fame, Hester scored 76.520 in the arena contributing to the team's total score of 232.492 which was enough for them to win a fourth consecutive Olympic medal.

Sark's Carl Hester performs his routine in the Team Dressage Final Credit: PA Images

Today's bronze comes after gold in London 2012, silver in Rio 2016 and another bronze in Tokyo 2021.

Germany took home the gold medal with Denmark winning silver.

Hester will perform again tomorrow (4 August) in the individual Grand Prix Dressage Final where he will hope to win his first individual Olympic medal.

