Today marks the start of the 75th Alderney Week.

The event is known as the Channel Islands' biggest annual festival with over 70 events taking place from this afternoon (5 August).

To celebrate the occasion, this year's theme is 'Step Back In Time', with the aim of recapturing the magic of the 1940s and 1950s.

This year's representatives are Miss Alderney Rhian Miles and her Maid of Honour, Anna Tangkam.

Rhian and Anna will be hosting many of the events throughout the week.

Here is what you need to know about the celebrations:

Monday 5 August:

A Cavalcade Parade will kick off celebrations and head down the High Street and Victoria Street before finishing at the Butes at 1pm.

The parade will consist of floats, classic cars and motorbikes.

From the Butes, a programme of events including competitions, live music and entertainment will begin.

Tuesday 6 August:

A fashion show will commence on the Butes at 11am and a sandcastle competition will take place at 2pm on Braye Beach.

Wednesday 7th August:

At 5pm, Corporation Quarry will host an evening of celebrations with a colour party. A gala night will be held on the Butes from 8pm.

Thursday 8th August:

Braye Beach will have islanders compete in the 'Daft Raft Race' from 10am.

Sabotage at sea: Kate and Dan's raft was boarded during the race Credit: ITV Channel

Friday 9 August:

Battle of the Butes will kick off at 10am, followed by various other competitions from 10:30am.

Races will be on Victoria Street and include a waiters and waitresses race and strong man and strong woman competition.

Finale Saturday 10 August:

11am will see a manpowered flight at Braye Beach take to the skies, and a Junior Talent Show will commence at the Butes from 2pm.

Finally, a torchlight procession from Island Hall to the Butes, followed by a bonfire and fireworks will finish the celebrations along with live music from 8:45pm.

The full programme of can be accessed here.

Last year ITV Channel's reporter Kate Prout described the event as "one of the friendliest events in the bailiwick calendar".

Kate took part in the man-powered flight competition in 2023's Alderney Week Credit: ITV Channel

Kate also got involved in the man-powered flight competition in last year's Alderney Week.

More coverage of the event will be available throughout the week on our website and on our programme.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...