Public Health officials are urging people in Jersey to check that they and their children's measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations are up to date after a rare positive case.

The potentially serious condition has been spreading in other countries with health experts in the UK warning that children are "becoming unwell, hospitalised and suffering needlessly" due to a lower uptake in the jabs.

However, in Jersey it is the first confirmed infection of measles for eight years in the island and the person is said to be recovering well at home - their age and gender is not known.

Grace Norman, Jersey's Deputy Director of Public Health, says: "All necessary precautions are taking place, including contact tracing.

"Measles is preventable by vaccination and once fully immune you cannot catch, carry or pass on the illness. Jersey has good MMR vaccination rates which makes this a rare occurrence and reduces the chances of the disease spreading.

"However, it is important that islanders who may have come into contact with the positive case are alert to symptoms.

"It is particularly important to make sure that everyone is up to date with their vaccination schedule before travelling abroad given the higher number of cases of measles in other countries."

Anyone who is unsure about their vaccination status is asked to contact their GP or the Childhood Immunisation Team on 01534 443741.

Symptoms for the highly contagious disease include cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose and a cough, sore red eyes and a high temperature.

A red-brown blotchy rash will usually also appear after a few days, normally starting on the head or upper neck.

Those who are immunocompromised, pregnant or aged under one year old are particularly at risk of serious complications.

More information about measles can be found on the NHS website here.

