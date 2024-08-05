Team GB's Alastair Chalmers has qualified for the Olympic semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles by 0.02 seconds.

Competing in the fifth heat at Paris's Stade de France in front of 80,000 fans, the Guernsey athlete finished third with a time of 48.98 seconds after throwing himself over the finish line.

It was slower than Chalmers managed in qualifying for his first Olympic Games but still just enough to automatically go through to the next stage on Wednesday evening (7 August).

Jamacia's Malik James-King won the heat with the time of 48.21 seconds and Brazil's Matheus Lima finished as runner-up on 48.90 seconds - both Ismail Doudai Abakar from Qatar and Taipei's Peng Ming-Yang did not finish.

Chalmers impressive season of fine margins continues after the 24-year-old was initally disqualified for a false start at the British Athletics Championships.

He went on to compete 'under protest' and dived across the line, recording a new personal best of 48.54 seconds that was enough to qualify for the Olympics after a successful appeal saw his time reinstated.

Speaking to BBC Sport after his victory, Chalmers said: "I know I'm here to do a job. I want to do amazing things and I hope I've done it there.

"I'm doing it for the people of Guernsey. To have my home people come out is a dream in itself, I love Guernsey.

"I'm repping them underneath the GB flag but the team's amazing, we're so strong this year."

On his Instagram account, Chalmers added: "I worked so hard for this, shoutout to all you GB fans and Guernsey fans, I love you all."

The hurdler will next compete in the semi-finals on Wednesday 7 August at 6:35pm.

