A talented 19-year-old footballer from Jersey has signed for Birmingham City.

Attacking midfielder Luke Harris joins the League One side on a season-long loan from his Premier League parent club Fulham.

Speaking to club media channel BluesTV after signing, Harris said: "I am delighted to be here. It is, obviously, a massive club, I can't wait to get going.

"I had a chat with the Gaffer and the way he wants to play football comes into it as well. I am looking forward to it."

Harris is returning to the third tier of English football after impressing during on loan at Exeter City during the second half of last season where he scored four goals in 21 appearances.

Who is Luke Harris?

Harris was born in Jersey and scouted by Fulham during his teenage years.

In June 2019, he joined the London-based team at the age of 15, contributing to an impressive 11 goals during his first season playing at Under-18s level.

The highly-rated teenager then earned a scholarship at the club and scored 25 goals over two seasons while playing for the Under-23s.

His talent was also recognised at the Channel Islands Sports Awards where he received a Rising Star accolade.

He made his Premier League debut for Fulham in October 2022 as a late substitute against Aston Villa.

Harris went on his first loan move in January 2024 by joining Exeter City, scoring four goals and making two assists.

He also played at various age groups for Wales and received senior call-ups, although he is yet to make his first-team debut.

In his interview with BluesTV, Harris added: "I am a team player, I will give everything to every game and I like to score goals.

"I can't wait, I have heard they are brilliant fans and I can't wait to get going."

Speaking about his time playing for Exeter, he said: "It was really valuable, I loved my time down there, I had a great five months and really enjoyed it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...