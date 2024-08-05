Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a vlogger records a man being attacked in Guernsey. The audio on this footage has been edited to remove offensive language

A social media vlogger talking about his afternoon coffee run has inadvertently filmed a man being repeatedly punched in the head in Guernsey.

The video shared amongst groups on social media and obtained by ITV News shows a violent incident outside the Harbour Lights Pub in St Peter Port.

It happened at around 3:30pm on Saturday 3 August.

In the footage, a man adopts a fetal position on the pavement, covering his head as he is attacked.

Several other men, including one using a zimmer frame, are close by with further altercations in the background.

Guernsey Police are appealing for information and ask that anyone with details about what happened or further footage calls them on 01481 222 222.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

PC 74 Sheppard and PC 37 Wright are heading up the investigation which has the case number 56CR0098024.

