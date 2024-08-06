Former government officials and hoteliers have voiced their concerns over the decline of Jersey's tourism industry in the past few years.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Jersey was seen as a destination hotspot with a booming tourism economy.

'It's almost nonviable to think about investing in a revived tourism sector.' John Christensen Credit: ITV Channel

Economist John Christensen served as an economic adviser for the Jersey government and claims that prioritising funding for the financial industry was one of the reasons for Jersey tourism's downfall.

He explained: "In the mid to late 1980s and through the 1990s, tourism was still quite a significant contributing sector for the island, with over 24,000 bed spaces available and licensed.

"Even in the mid-1980s, I was saying to the politicians that the policy of growing the finance services as fast as they could by licensing as many banks as they could would inevitably crowd out of the tourism sector."

The number of hotel beds in Jersey has dropped by more than two-thirds since the 1980s, with the latest figures showing the number standing at fewer than 10,000.

13,697 accommodation bed spaces in 2002

11,079 accommodation bed spaces in 2012

9,531 accommodation bed spaces in 2022

'When you look at how much money has Jersey really invested in tourism and infrastructure, we've got nothing.' - Ted Vibert

Former Senator Ted Vibert says hotel owners are leaving an "unprofitable" tourism business, adding that government investment is desperately needed.

He explained: "The finance industry is such an easy industry to run, but they've put all their eggs in one basket and totally neglected the tourism industry.

"It has to have government investment and government infrastructure and every place in the world wants the tourist industry and they're prepared to spend big money, but we're just not in the race anymore."

'People will decide there's no profitability in the business and they will take the money and run.' Geoff Mayger, hotelier Credit: ITV Channel

Geoff Mayger of the Marina Metro Hotel highlighted another issue; he believes tourism properties are "easy targets" for developers to turn into housing, decreasing bed spaces.

He added: "This year, we're struggling even more and we're just seeing a gradual decline.

"Tourism is doing everything it can to fight back, but budgets are being cut and people have less money to invest."

Local organisations are attempting to attract more visitors to the island, with Visit Jersey launching a new campaign to appeal to a different tourist demographic.

Jersey's Visitor Strategy Economy Strategy also aims to revitalise the tourism industry, stating its future vision is: "To be a globally recognised, sustainable and enriching destination that Islanders are proud to share."

