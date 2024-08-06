The 16th-century La Seigneurie building in Sark could soon host a gym, swimming pool and wellness centre.

It comes after Sark Property Company signed a letter of intent with Seigneur Christopher Beaumont to work towards creating the island's first private members club on the historic site.

It is part of ambitious plans to rejuvenate the area and provide opportunities for residents, as well as attracting younger people to Sark.

Under the agreement, part of the building will be available to members as a space for socialising, relaxing, working and private dining.

Sark Property Company's Chief Officer Swen Lorenz says: "As part of its lease, the club will be obliged to help to secure the future of the estate, title and fief.

"In all other aspects of its plans, the company will also work to ensure that Sark's unique character is preserved."

"Sark currently doesn't have a private members club and we believe establishing one would enhance the appeal of the island for potential new residents, especially younger ones who can contribute actively to the economy.

"The club will only be established if we complete our deal for the Barclay estate and it will be part of our broader plans to rejuvenate the island and build a resilient and successful community."

At this stage, the letter of intent is non-binding for both parties.

Sark Property Company is currently in the final steps of submitting an offer for the Barclay estate on the island which it says is backed by international investors.

