All the weird, wacky and wonderful moments from Alderney Week's 75th anniversary
ITV Channel reporter Phil Wellbrook reflects on the opening day of celebrations
From out of this world costumes to daft rafts, super sandcastles and a strongperson competition, Alderney Week has it all.
This year marks the 75th anniversary with more than 70 events under the theme 'Step Back In Time'.
It is the Channel Islands' largest annual festival and kicked off on Monday 5 August as a cavalcade headed through the High Street and Victoria Street to start the celebrations.
Here are some of the most memorable moments so far in pictures:
