ITV Channel reporter Phil Wellbrook reflects on the opening day of celebrations

From out of this world costumes to daft rafts, super sandcastles and a strongperson competition, Alderney Week has it all.

This year marks the 75th anniversary with more than 70 events under the theme 'Step Back In Time'.

It is the Channel Islands' largest annual festival and kicked off on Monday 5 August as a cavalcade headed through the High Street and Victoria Street to start the celebrations.

Here are some of the most memorable moments so far in pictures:

Leia, aged 3, dressed as the 13th Doctor Who next to the TARDIS and surrounded by islanders in costumes of the show's monsters. Credit: Megan Hope-Smith

'Mario & Luigi' from the popular game Mario Kart race down the street as part of the cavalcade. Credit: ITV Channel

These islanders made a 'mammoth effort' with their float at the opening day parade. Credit: ITV Channel

People of all ages took part in the sandcastle competition on Tuesday at Braye Beach. Credit: ITV Channel

ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook and Dan Wickham show off their entries for the sandcastle competition, an Olympic stadium and a dragon. Credit: ITV Channel

