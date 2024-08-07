Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers' Olympic final dreams have been cut short after falling during the Men's 400m Hurdles semi-final.

The hurdler took to the starting line at the Stade de France on Wednesday 7 August after narrowly securing his spot in the first round of the Olympic event.

However, as Chalmers came around the final bend, his foot clipped the seventh hurdle, ending his Olympic journey.

A firm favourite from the USA, Rai Benjamin, came first with a time of 47.85 seconds, qualifying automatically with Jamaica's Roshawn Clarke who came in second.

Despite the trip, Chalmers still ran to cross the line in eighth place with a time of 56.52 seconds.

Chalmers' result means that all Channel Islanders have now completed their events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

