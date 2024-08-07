Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers says he is gunning for an Olympic final spot at the Men's 400 metre hurdles semi-finals.

It follows a dramatic qualifying heat on Monday (5 August) where the 24-year-old dived over the line to clinch third place.

Going into Paris 2024, Chalmers' main goal was to reach the semi-finals, but he now wants to achieve a personal best time and "get to that final".

Chalmers stated: "I'm definitely going to be on that start line wanting to make the final and I'm going to have to really attack it harder than I ever have."

Chalmers has conceded that USA's Rai Benjamin will likely come first in his semi-final heat, with Benjamin already securing a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 400m hurdles.

However, the Guernsey athlete says he has raced the other competitors in his heat, adding there is "no reason why I can't contend for that other position".

He explained: "I've just got to run my race as hard as I can and hopefully try and claw my way to an Olympic final which would be an absolute dream come true.

"I'm in a really good kind of position to move forward and do the best I can."

"Walking out onto that track and just seeing the sea of flags and people was absolutely amazing." - Alastair Chalmers Credit: PA Images

Chalmers managed to secure a qualifying place in front of 80,000 people after throwing himself over the finish line earlier this week, narrowly securing qualification to the semi-finals by 0.02 seconds.

Despite it being the biggest crowd Chalmers has performed in front of, he said seeing Guernsey flags in the stands was "quite breathtaking".

He added: "As I walked out down the home straight, I saw a guy with a Guernsey flag straight away and I really wanted to give him something but I really had to stay in my zone and lock in because if you make one mistake, you're out.

"It came down to a photo finish so I really had to give everything and throw everything out on the track and leave all out there.

"I've demonstrated that I deserve to be here and I'm a world-class athlete."

Alastair Chalmers will run in Heat 3 of the Athletics 400 metre hurdles at around 6:50pm on Wednesday 7 August.

