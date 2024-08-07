Producers are calling for Jersey residents to become extras in the new Bergerac series as it makes its return to the island.

The detective series will make a comeback to its original setting after 33 years.

The call-out says they are looking for "enthusiastic" people to help bring the scenes to life.

Islanders could be acting alongside Derry Girls' Damien Molony and Harry Potter star Zoë Wanamaker who will feature in the new series.

Molony will play the leading role of Jim Bergerac in the new series, with Wanamaker playing Bergerac's mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford.

How to apply:

Applicants should email their name, and contact details along with a recent photograph to casting@westwardstudios.co.uk

Applicants must be 18 years old or over, be available in Jersey throughout August and September, and have access to transport.

CVs or short bios are optional but appreciated when applying.

The Bergerac Production Team says: "This is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of Jersey's rich cultural scene and contribute to the exciting new TV series. We look forward to your applications!"

The series will stream on UKTV Play and broadcast on Drama in 2025.

