Jersey's Treasury could net more than £1 million in late fees after many islanders failed to submit their personal tax returns on time.

The island's Comptroller believes that around 4,000 returns have not yet been filed which may need to be.

Paper forms should have been sent back by Friday 31 May and the deadline for online submissions was Wednesday 31 July.

The Treasury says people who file late returns face a minimum £300 fine which could increase if they do not submit quickly.

If a tax form is not returned within three months of an initial fine being issued, £50 will be added to the penalty for each month it remains undelivered, up to a maximum of £450 on top of the original £300 fee.

A fine may be waived in exceptional circumstances such as death or serious illness.

However, Jersey's government says waiting for information to include on a return, posting it after the deadline, mail delays or temporary leave from the island will not be considered suitable excuses.

