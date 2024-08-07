Residents have shared their frustration on social media after a wonky yellow line appears to have been painted around uncleared weeds at the side of a road in Guernsey.

It is close to the top of Oberlands Road, near the junction with La Rue de la Corbinerie and the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in St Peter Port.

A post about the askew marking on a local Facebook group has since received more than 300 likes and around 150 comments.

One woman says, "It just sums up Guernsey at the moment" while another believes, "this would be laughable if it wasn't real" - a third woman simply described the situation as "shocking".

The situation was described by one woman as "a real shame, the island isn't showcasing itself like it used to". Credit: ITV Channel

Many of the comments were critical of Guernsey's government for not removing the weeds before painting the line, while others asked whether the nearby landowners or those on community service should be responsible for keeping it tidy.

Some saw the lighter side, calling the whole situation "hilarious".

ITV News has approached the States of Guernsey for comment.

This is not the first time that road markings have been mispainted in the Channel Islands - the 'Look Left' pedestrian crossing warning was painted with an arrow pointing right in St Brelade in 2021.

