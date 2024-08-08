Brittany Ferries are set to become the majority owner of Condor Ferries which provides a number of freight and passenger services between the UK, the Channel Islands and France.

Condor was bought by a consortium including Brittany Ferries and the London-based Columbia Threadneedle European Sustainable Infrastructure Fund in November 2019.

If approved by regulators in Jersey and Guernsey over the next few weeks, the latest move would see Brittany Ferries own a controlling 51% stake of Condor - Columbia Threadneedle would keep a minority shareholding.

Brittany Ferries will support Condor's bid to continue supplying Channel Islands' freight and passenger services as its current contract is due to expire in March 2025.

The routes are up for tender with rival operator DFDS also in the running.

Brittany Ferries' Chief Executive Christophe Mathieu told ITV News in March that there would be a closer working relationship between the two companies after he replaced Condor boss John Napton as the ferry operator's interim head.

In a new statement, Mr Mathieu adds: "Brittany Ferries has the experience, expertise and scale, along with extensive knowledge of the transport sector and customer service to implement best practices, which ultimately will result in a better service for Condor's passengers.

"This change demonstrates our commitment to the Channel Islands, shows Brittany Ferries is adding strength and depth to the existing team and delivers community and resilience in the long term.

"We believe we operate exactly the right fleet for the islands: a mix of conventional freight and passenger ferries for lifeline freight and travel for islanders, alongside the high speed vessels that are essential for supporting the visitor economies of Jersey and Guernsey."

Brittany Ferries was created in 1972 and offers routes between the UK, France, Spain and Ireland.

