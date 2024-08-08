Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel presenters Alex Spiceley and Jonathan Wills react to the Bucks Fizz singer being spotted in Jersey. Picture credit: PA and Tracy Pallot

Battle of Flowers float designers in St Peter were treated to a visit from two very special guests this week, Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor, His Excellency Vice-Admiral Jerry Kyd, and Jay Aston from Eurovision-winning pop group Bucks Fizz.

Jay is believed to have been visiting relatives in Jersey and decided to turn up at the St Peter battle shed as the parish prepares for the start of Jersey's Battle of Flowers on Friday 9 August.

The singer was seen enjoying a performance of her 1981 Eurovision-winning song 'Making Your Mind Up'.

Bucks Fizz are one of five UK acts to win Eurovision, alongside Katrina & The Waves (1997), Brotherhood of Man (1976), Lulu (1969) and Sandie Shaw (1967).

Jay shared the stage with Bobby G, Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan as the group hit number one on the night and in the UK charts with 'Making Your Mind Up'.

Their other notable singles included 'Piece of the Action' and 'The Land of Make Believe'.

St Peter also welcomed Jersey's Lieutenant Governor who was given a tour of the parish's battle shed by five-year-old Tommy Hearne.

His Excellency said: "I've just learnt how passionate people are. What's amazing, always, is that it goes from four-year-olds up to 90-year-olds, all working together for a common cause. I think it's fantastic."

Jersey's Lieutenant Governor was given a tour of the St Peter battle shed by five-year-old Tommy Hearne. Credit: ITV Channel

The Vice-Admiral added: "For me it's about having fun and a bit of history. This event's been going for well over 120 years which we mustn't forget.

"It is quite traditional but it's bringing a modern relevance to it as well."

The Battle of Flowers runs from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 August with floral parades featuring elaborately decorated floats exhibited along Victoria Avenue, accompanied by dancers and live music events featuring the likes of 2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder and Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow.

